Pa. State Rep. Patty Kim hosting second chance workshop in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) — State Representative Patty Kim (D-Dauphin) will hold a second chance workshop this Friday at her Steelton office for residents in her district.

The annual event helps people with pardon efforts, re-entrant services, driver’s license restoration assistance, or sign up for a work certificate. Kim says the goal is to provide guidance so people can take advantage of a second chance.

“One in four working people have some kind of criminal record and you know how in this job market people want workers and want good workers and we are trying to target people who have made mistakes in the past,” Kim said.

The workshop is for residents in the 103rd district. People who need transportation can call the Steelton office. Masks are required.