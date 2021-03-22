Pa. Supreme Court, Dept. of Human Services to address criminal justice reform for individuals with autism

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, along with the Pa. Department of Human Services will hold a virtual panel to address criminal justice reform in the state for individuals with autism.

The public is invited to watch the event on zoom and submit comments/questions via the court social media pages (Twitter, Facebook)

Those scheduled to participate include:

  • Justice Kevin Dougherty, Pa Supreme Court
  • Nina Wall, Director, Bureau of Autism Services, Pa Department of Human Services
  • Tom Hassell, Self-advocate living with autism, Cumberland County 
  • Kylie Stauffer, Parent, Cumberland County
  • Mike Piecuch, Centre County District Attorney
  • Hon. Stephen Minor, President Judge, Potter County Court of Common Pleas
  • Hon. John Foradora, President Judge, Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas
  • Hon. Paula Aigner, Magisterial District Judge, Blair County
  • Laval Miller-Wilson, Pa Health Law Project Attorney
  • Lt. Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police
  • Dr. Lucas Malishchak, Director of the Psychology Office for the Pa Department of Corrections
  • Scott Shea, Deputy Chief Juvenile Probation Officer, Cumberland County
  • Dr. Ashley Yinger, Dauphin County CIT/Co-Responder Program

The event will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM. Those interested can register here to watch.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss