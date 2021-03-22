Pa. Supreme Court, Dept. of Human Services to address criminal justice reform for individuals with autism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, along with the Pa. Department of Human Services will hold a virtual panel to address criminal justice reform in the state for individuals with autism.
The public is invited to watch the event on zoom and submit comments/questions via the court social media pages (Twitter, Facebook)
Those scheduled to participate include:
- Justice Kevin Dougherty, Pa Supreme Court
- Nina Wall, Director, Bureau of Autism Services, Pa Department of Human Services
- Tom Hassell, Self-advocate living with autism, Cumberland County
- Kylie Stauffer, Parent, Cumberland County
- Mike Piecuch, Centre County District Attorney
- Hon. Stephen Minor, President Judge, Potter County Court of Common Pleas
- Hon. John Foradora, President Judge, Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas
- Hon. Paula Aigner, Magisterial District Judge, Blair County
- Laval Miller-Wilson, Pa Health Law Project Attorney
- Lt. Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police
- Dr. Lucas Malishchak, Director of the Psychology Office for the Pa Department of Corrections
- Scott Shea, Deputy Chief Juvenile Probation Officer, Cumberland County
- Dr. Ashley Yinger, Dauphin County CIT/Co-Responder Program
The event will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM. Those interested can register here to watch.