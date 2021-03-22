Pa. Supreme Court, Dept. of Human Services to address criminal justice reform for individuals with autism

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court, along with the Pa. Department of Human Services will hold a virtual panel to address criminal justice reform in the state for individuals with autism.

The public is invited to watch the event on zoom and submit comments/questions via the court social media pages (Twitter, Facebook)

Those scheduled to participate include:

Justice Kevin Dougherty, Pa Supreme Court

Nina Wall, Director, Bureau of Autism Services, Pa Department of Human Services

Tom Hassell, Self-advocate living with autism, Cumberland County

Kylie Stauffer, Parent, Cumberland County

Mike Piecuch, Centre County District Attorney

Hon. Stephen Minor, President Judge, Potter County Court of Common Pleas

Hon. John Foradora, President Judge, Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas

Hon. Paula Aigner, Magisterial District Judge, Blair County

Laval Miller-Wilson, Pa Health Law Project Attorney

Lt. Adam Reed, Pennsylvania State Police

Dr. Lucas Malishchak, Director of the Psychology Office for the Pa Department of Corrections

Scott Shea, Deputy Chief Juvenile Probation Officer, Cumberland County

Dr. Ashley Yinger, Dauphin County CIT/Co-Responder Program

The event will be held from 11 AM to 1 PM. Those interested can register here to watch.