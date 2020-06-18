PA Supreme Court rules against Lebanon County court policy on use of medical marijuana

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) – People on probation in Lebanon County can now use medical marijuana after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled against a Lebanon County court policy.

In September 2019, the 52nd Judicial District Court declared a Medical Marijuana Policy that would prohibit the active use of medical marijuana by anyone who is under probation even if the person has a medical marijuana card.

The ACLU challenged this policy arguing that Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law that was passed in 2016 grants individuals the right to use medical marijuana if they carry a state-issued medical marijuana card.

The ACLU filed the case on behalf of 3 of its clients who said marijuana improved their lives and medical conditions.

The argument put forth by the ACLU was that their clients should not be prevented from the substance just because they are on probation and also because it goes against the law.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law allows the use of the drug to treat a range of medical conditions if the patient obtains a certification from a doctor.

