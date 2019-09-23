PA Turnpike reopens in Cumberland County



HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced that I-76 in Cumberland County has reopened for eastbound traffic between the Gettysburg Pike Interchange, Exit 236, and the Harrisburg West Interchange, Exit 242.

The road is reopened after the completion of the first phase of the replacement of the bridge carrying the Turnpike over the Norfolk Southern Railway in Lower Allen Township.

The Turnpike Commission says crews worked diligently over the last 58 hours to reopen the roadway ahead of schedule and that every construction task involved in the process was accomplished smoothly.

The Turnpike safely demolished the existing eastbound bridge and replaced it with a new steel superstructure that had been built adjacent to the roadway over the last several months.

During next weekend’s closure, the superstructure will be replaced in the westbound direction.

Closures will begin at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27 through 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30.

Westbound motorists will exit at the Harrisburg West Interchange, Exit 242 for a 9-mile detour.

Project details, photos, detour maps, and animation are available at paturnpike.com/travel/accelerated_bridge_construction.aspx.