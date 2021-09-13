Palmyra Area School District says West York football game was postponed ‘out of an abundance of caution’

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — The Palmyra Area School District reopened its school campuses Sunday, September 12 following threats of violence around schools on Friday afternoon.

The district says representatives worked collaboratively alongside local law enforcement Friday to clear the campus, allowing for activities to safely reopen.

In a letter previously sent to Palmyra Area School District families, superintendent Bernard Kepler said the school district “became aware of information that was very general in nature regarding violence around schools.”

In a press release from the school district, emphasizes no direct threat was ever received, although, some “general information was given to the school district regarding general discussions of threats toward schools on or before September 11, 2021.”

In addition, the district says it experienced suspicious behavior from an individual on the middle school campus which may have risked the safety of individuals at after-school events.

As a result, events were postponed until the Palmyra Area Middle School campus could be cleared of any potential safety issues.

On Monday, the Palmyra Area High School Football Team is set to host West York under the lights at Buck Swank Stadium at 6 p.m.