Palmyra man arrested on sexual assault charges, strangulation

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Image Courtesy: East Hempfield Police Department)

EAST HEMPFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — A Palmyra man has been arrested on multiple charges relating to sexual assault.

East Hempfield Police charged 32-year-old Hudson Ferreira Santos with rape, sexual assault, multiple counts of indecent assault, and one count of strangulation.

News delivered to your inbox: subscribe to abc27’s daily and breaking news newsletters

The charges stem from an incident that happened in East Hempfield Township on June 3. Police say Santos is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman inside her home.

Santos’ bail was set at $400,000 which he could not post. He is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss