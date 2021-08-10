Palmyra man arrested on sexual assault charges, strangulation

EAST HEMPFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — A Palmyra man has been arrested on multiple charges relating to sexual assault.

East Hempfield Police charged 32-year-old Hudson Ferreira Santos with rape, sexual assault, multiple counts of indecent assault, and one count of strangulation.

The charges stem from an incident that happened in East Hempfield Township on June 3. Police say Santos is accused of raping a 22-year-old woman inside her home.

Santos’ bail was set at $400,000 which he could not post. He is currently being held at Lancaster County Prison.