Palmyra man charged for entering U.S. Capitol, Senate chamber on Jan. 6

The U.S. Capitol is seen through a fence with barbed wire during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in Washington, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, Leo Brent Bozell IV, of Palmyra, Pa. was charged with obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct in connection to the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

According to the FBI affidavit, on Jan. 14 a tipster submitted information online including a screenshot of a Twitter video of Bozell walking out of the Capitol building. When the tipster was interviewed on Jan. 19 by the FBI, they told the agent Bozell “was wearing a red and white hat and a blue sweatshirt with the writing ‘Hershey Christian Academy’ across the front while exiting the U.S. Capitol building.” The affidavit states the tipster was affiliated with the same school as Bozell’s children, Hershey Christian Academy.

Additionally, the agent assigned to Bozell’s case reviewed video footage from C-SPAN showing rioters inside the Senate chamber on Jan. 6. Bozell was identified in that footage for his hat and Hershey Christian Academy sweatshirt.

The Associated Press reported that Bozell was once a girls basketball coach at Hershey Christian Academy, but is not currently affiliated with the private central Pennsylvania school.

Bozell is the son of a prominent conservative activist, as well, according to The Associated Press.