Palmyra restaurant owner refuses to close unless his employees get government assistance

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf and the Department of Health have ordered all restaurants to shut down indoor dining temporarily starting this Saturday. But a restaurant owner in Palmyra is refusing to follow the new rule.

David Diemler is the owner of Babe’s Grill House. He says his restaurant is staying open for business.

“No I will not close my doors. I cannot do it and I will not do it,” Diemler said.

He says it’s either break the rules or let his employees go broke.

“Obviously we want everyone to stay safe and healthy. That is first and foremost. If we don’t have customers to come to our restaurant we can’t stay open anyways,” Diemler said. “But I have to stand up for my employees.”

He thinks the government isn’t doing enough to help out financially and he’s not willing to leave his employees without a paycheck.

“Unless Governor Wolf puts some package together for my employees and takes care of them for Christmas so they can buy their families gifts I have to stay open.”

The governor said on Thursday that relief money has to come from the federal government, and he’s repeatedly asked for it.

Wolf also warned there could be fines or shutdowns for those who don’t follow the new restrictions, but Diemler isn’t backing down.

“They’re going to have to come arrest me. Or take care of my employees like I said,” Diemler said.

It’s not about politics for him. This is personal.

“I voted for Governor Wolf. I believed in what he had to say. But right now he’s destroying my family. And when I say my family, my employees are my family,” Diemler said.

He’s determined to fight for what he thinks is right.

“I need to have their back,” Diemler said. “So from my perspective they’ve given me no choice.”

Diemler says they’re following all the guidance for cleaning and social distancing.

But the Governor and Secretary Levine say even with that restaurants are high-risk spots, because people can’t wear masks while eating and drinking. That’s why they decided to include the restrictions on indoor dining.