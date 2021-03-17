Palmyra “women in leadership” podcast takes off during pandemic

Microphone in front of the sound mixer and computers in broadcasting radio studio. Podcast or radio station studio.

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — As part of women’s history month, we’re celebrating two Palmyra women. They’re celebrating other women just like them, in a pretty unique way this pandemic. Their podcast was born from a simple idea.

“There just isn’t enough space for women’s voices, and women’s voices in leadership, and what we’re doing in the community,” said Shila Ulrich, co-host of the podcast, “Coffee beans and booze.”

Ulrich and Jasmine Bucher decided to lend their voices to give other women, like them, a louder voice.

“Our hope is that people see that the more we celebrate these initiatives and work together on them, the greater impact we can have,” Bucher said.

The pair have been releasing weekly podcasts since the summer, and are now recording season three.

“The idea is that having coffee with your friends or sharing a lovely drink really creates an environment that allows us to celebrate the achievement of women that relaxes us, that we can really share what’s going on in our lives,” Bucher said.

“Just an exploration of what people do in their professional life, but how they weigh that against what they do in their home life,” Ulrich said.

You can find their podcast on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.