Panel to hold hearing on Restore PA proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – There’s a hearing at the state Capitol on a bill that would raise taxes for some and help provide billions to pay for state projects.

The hearing is Monday at 10 a.m. The focus is Gov. Tom Wolf’s Restore PA proposal.

Senate and House Democratic policy committees will hold a joint public hearing this morning. Wolf has been touring the state since January to gain support for the initiative.

The $4.5-billion plan would pay for a series of infrastructure projects across the state. That includes projects that would eliminate blight, prevent flood damage and increase access to high-speed internet.

The plan would be funded through a severance tax on natural gas drilling for the next 4 years.

Some Republicans are against the idea. They said the state already imposes an impact fee on natural gas drillers and that this new tax will only hurt an important industry.