Paradise man charged with abducting Linda Stoltzfoos who is still missing

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa (WHTM) — East Lampeter Township police arrested 34-year-old Justo Smoker on Friday with felony kidnapping and misdemeanor false imprisonment of 18-year-old Amish woman Linda Stoltzfoos. Smoker is currently in jail.

Stoltzfoos has been missing since June 21. She was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area. Here whereabouts remain unknown.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office, investigators have reason to believe Stoltzfoos was harmed following the kidnapping.

During the arraignment Saturday, District Judge Joshua Keller made Smoker ineligible for bail due to the nature of the charges and the pending investigation.

Investigators are asking for help from anyone who has any information about Smoker or his red Kia Rio sedan during the time abduction.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Linda Stoltzfoos.

Missing person posters with Stoltzfoos’ picture can be seen all over the midstate. One of the posters is at Labadie Looms in Bird-In-Hand.

“Hopefully someone has their memory jogged,” Donna Beaver, who owns Labadie Looms, said.

Beaver told abc27 News that she’s paid close attention to the mystery.

“It’s just out of character,” Beaver said.

After Stoltzfoos disappeared there were several large scale searches to try and find her, but the searches never gave police clues as to what happened.

If you have any information please contact police at 717-291-4676