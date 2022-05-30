WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County woman has been charged after allegedly assaulting another employee.

According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, officers responded to West Millport Road in Warwick Township on May 23 for an alleged assault.

Police say Jakia Sha-Rae Buchanan allegedly assaulted another employee and fled before police arrived

Buchanan has been charged with misdemeanor Simple Assault and is scheduled to appear in court on July 8.