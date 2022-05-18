FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s not a bird, and it’s not a plane. It’s paratroopers in training!

Fort Indiantown Gap (FITG) hosted the 184th squadron division from Fort Bragg, North Carolina. They took the jump on Wednesday, May 18.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

So, if you were out around 11 a.m., you might have seen them!

The airborne training is just one type of training FITG offers, they also accommodate various types of instruction for service members across the country.

“When it comes to like joint exercise its always nice to work with foreign partner forces and NATO forces but also different branches of the military, see how they conduct operations.” Zachary Holder with the 148th Aero Squadron said.

This jump was one of the first times in about a decade that the Pennsylvania National Guard has done a drop zone with P.A.C.S., the Personal Actions Command of the U.S. Army.