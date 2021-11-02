Parents look to Shippensburg school board election, hopes for more representation

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A school board election in Shippensburg is one some parents have been anticipating for months. Parents have been back and forth with board members during multiple meetings on policies relating to health and safety.

One parent, Chris Jackson, says he believes some of the board members are not taking into account ideas that parents have for their children in the classroom. Jackson says, with casting his vote, it is a chance to possibly see some positive change and better representation.

“There are eight or nine members of the current board who continue to vote the way, continue to appoint other people who think and feel the same way. It is not representative of our families and our community, and this gets home these are my kids I have three kids,” Jackson said.

Jackson says this is a very important election for him and his family. He says if you are a Shippensburg area parent, you should care, too.