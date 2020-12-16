Park Avenue road closure in Derry Township

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Derry Township Police have warned drivers to avoid Park Avenue until further notice.
The roadway, near Zoo America in Hershey is closed due to a tractor trailer stuck in the snow.
ABC27 will continue to update this story as information is provided.
