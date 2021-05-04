ParkMobile app leaks plate numbers, email addresses, and phone numbers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Sharp-eyed users of the ParkMobile app may have noticed a very important update rolled out in late March.

The makers of the popular metering app, ParkMobile, discovered a cybersecurity incident in March which leaked user information including license plate numbers, email addresses, phone numbers, and vehicle nicknames through third-party software.

ParkMobile is an app used to find and pay for metered parking around various participating cities including Harrisburg. Users can enter their credit card and vehicle information and skip the pocket change at most city meters.

After the leak was discovered, Parkmobile launched an investigation and quickly eliminated the third-party vulnerability and notified the appropriate law enforcement authorities.

The company says no credit card information was accessed and no data related to a user’s parking transaction history was accessed. But in a small percentage of cases, mailing addresses were also affected.

Encrypted passwords were also accessed, though the encryption keys required to read them were not.

As an added precaution, users can change their password in the settings section of the ParkMobile app or on the web by clicking here. It is recommended to always using unique passwords for different online accounts.