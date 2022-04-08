DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A part-time Milton Hershey School employee has been arrested on multiple charges of sexual abuse of minors.

According to Derry Township Police Department, the school alerted police after receiving information regarding alleged sexual abuse by Joshua “Josh” Rhoads.

According to a statement from the Milton Hershey School, a student came forward to report alleged abuse by Rhoads, who worked at the school during summers and breaks. The school says they took “immediate action to notify law enforcement” and terminated Rhoads employment.

The district’s full statement can be read below:

“Milton Hershey School takes all allegations of abuse very seriously. The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. Recently, a student came forward to report alleged abuse by a part-time employee who worked at MHS during summers and breaks. MHS took immediate action to notify law enforcement, is fully cooperating with their investigation, and has terminated the employee. We are focused on providing the student with care and support. We hold all employees to the highest possible standards to ensure MHS is a nurturing and safe environment. Prior to employment, applicants are vetted through a rigorous process of background checks and reviews. All full-time and part-time staff are also required to complete comprehensive mandatory reporting and child protection training. This intentional training and attention to student safety is an ongoing focus at MHS. Over the past year, as part our proactive safety efforts, MHS worked with child protection experts Dr. Monica Applewhite and Dr. Kathleen McChesney to conduct a comprehensive assessment. This process was undertaken to ensure MHS continues to align with best practices that prioritize student safety and excellence in prevention, detection, and response to student abuse. Their research has concluded and MHS has been recognized for our policies, procedures, and training practices that are meeting, and often exceeding, national benchmarks for child safety and protective services.” Milton Hershey School

Police say Rhoads has been charged with the following:

2 Counts of Unlawful Contact With a Minor,

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse

Sexual Abuse of Children (Dissemination of Photographs/Video/Film)

Corruption of Minors

Institutional Sexual Assault

Indecent Assault (person less than 16 years old).

Stay up to date with the latest news, politics, weather, and sports with the abc27 newsletters. Click here to sign up!

Rhoads has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 24, and bail has been listed at $10,000, according to his court docket.