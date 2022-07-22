CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Cumberland County dispatch says first responders are at the scene of a building collapse.

The incident is at the 1400 block of Market Street, according to Lower Allen Fire Company No. 1. An image shared by the department shows the front of a brick building collapsed and a front porch destroyed by the falling brick.

Fire officials are on the scene and it’s unclear at this time if there are any injuries or what the cause is.