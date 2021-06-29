Parts of Mechanicsburg area under mandatory water conservation order until further notice

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A mandatory water conservation order for the Mechanicsburg water system was issued by the Pennsylvania American Water (PAW) on Monday, June 28.

The order reaches about 41,500 customers in the system including parts of Silver Spring Township, Hampden Township, Lower Allen Township, Lemoyne Borough, Wormleysburg Borough, East Pennsboro township, New Cumberland Borough, Fairview Township, Shiremanstown Borough, Camp Bill Borough and Newberry Township.

Customers in those parts are asked to limit their water use to essential purpose only while PAW works to resolve the issue and restore the flow of water to the system.

Affected customers have been and will be notified by the PAW through its automated emergency notification system. Updates will come as needed until the order is lifted. For more information, click here.