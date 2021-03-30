The demand for hemlock increases, as does the invasive wooly adelgid

The Eastern Hemlock is Pennsylvania’s state tree, and its wood is incredibly sought-after by construction companies and individuals looking to build houses.

Temperatures over the last six winters have averaged near or above normal, which has lead to an increase in the population of the wooly adelgid, an aphid-like insect that feeds off the sap of the hemlock’s needles, which weakens and eventually kills the Eastern Hemlock trees.

The wooly adelgid had its population significantly reduced in the cold winter of 2014-15, but it did not eliminate the species altogether. Because of the recent warmer winters, the population is increasing again and experts believe they’re here to stay.

“We anticipate that we will see an increase in wooly adelgid populations, and a further spread into higher elevation areas, colder climates and a continued spread into northwest Pennsylvania,” said Kevin Yoder, Conservation Forester with the Nature Conservancy.

As the population of hemlock trees declines, demand is soaring at sawmills across the state. The onset of the pandemic in 2020 saw home improvement projects greatly increase.

Derrick Smith, owner of Bucks Valley Sawmill, said “Just to give you an idea, alone, we sawed and sold just as much hemlock as all the other species combined. It’s just been very popular lately and we get more calls and orders for that than anything else.”