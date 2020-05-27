abc27’s top headlines video recap

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) -- Fay's Country Kitchen in Carlisle is looking to stay open for dine-in, despite having police visit the restaurant on Monday.

Fay's announced they were opening for dine-in on Friday and have been operating that way since. Doing so could result in consequences, however. The restaurant joins Round the Clock Diner in opting to disregard the governor's orders, which has resulted in the latter having lost its business license temporarily.