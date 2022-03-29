LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person has died after a crash involving a car and tractor-trailer on State Route 72 late Tuesday morning.

According to the East Hempfield Township Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched just before noon to State Route 72 at Lititz Road for the crash. Officers learned that a blue Mercedes sedan was traveling east on Lititz Road when it entered the intersection with Lancaster Road.

In the intersection, a collision occurred with a tractor-trailer that was traveling north on Route 72.

A passenger in the car was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office. The crash is being investigated by members of the Lancaster County Major Crash Investigative Unit. The roadway will remain closed for several hours as the crash is under investigation.

The identities of the persons involved are being withheld by police at this time.