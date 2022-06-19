WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A male passenger was killed in a single vehicle accident early Sunday morning in York County.

The York County Coroner’s office says the accident occurred around 1:37 a.m. on the 4300 block of E. Prospect Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a telephone pole.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene shortly after 2:30 a.m. The Coroner’s office did not release additional details regarding the status of others in the vehicle.

The York County Regional Police Department is investigating the crash and the victim’s identity will be released following the family’s notification. An autopsy will be scheduled for this week.

Sunday morning’s crash was the second death reported by the York County Coroner’s office after a shooting late Sunday night in York City.