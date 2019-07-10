PASSHE set to vote on higher ed. tuition rates

Wednesday there is a meeting to set the tuition price many college students will pay for higher education in the upcoming coming school year. The vote impacts the 14 universities that are part of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

The Board of Governors meeting begins at 1:00 pm Wednesday at the Dixon University Center. This is part one of a two-day meeting for the 20-member board.

The goal is for the board to vote on the basic tuition rate for the 2019-2020 school year. The PA State System of Higher Education, known as PASSHE, prides itself on having 14 universities with affordable quality education.

Last year PASSHE raised the tuition 3%, the second-lowest increase in more than a decade.

Wednesday and Thursday’s meetings are open to the public. Those who wish to stream the meeting can do so starting at 1 p.M. Wednesday by clicking here. You can watch at 9 a.M. Thursday by clicking here.