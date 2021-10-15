PASSHE to request $500M from state, historic amount of funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leaders with the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education voted to request $500 million dollars from the state legislature.

It’s $73 million dollars more than their general operation appropriation last year.

This comes during the same week PASSHE reported low enrollment it blames on the pandemic.

The Board of Governors said the money will be used to help the system in its redesign efforts.

Several schools are set to merge into two different campuses. The campuses would share resources but all of the locations would stay open.

