Pastor charged with child pornography

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A central Pennsylvania pastor is accused of having a collection of images depicting sexual abuse of children.

Stephen Dunn, 68, of Chambersburg, was charged last week with 10 felony counts of child pornography and a single felony count of criminal use of a communication facility.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro identified Dunn as a pastor.

“Pastors have a position of power and trust. Stephen Dunn of Franklin County broke the trust his community placed in him as their pastor when he was found with child pornography,” Shapiro said on Twitter. “The full force of my office will come to bear on him and anyone threatening the safety of Pennsylvania children.”

According to the criminal complaint filed by the attorney general’s office, an image viewed and/or uploaded to Microsoft BingImage was flagged as having possible child pornography. Microsoft reported the image to authorities who traced the computer’s address to Dunn.

Agents searched Dunn’s home on Thursday and found 50 printed photos in his bedroom dresser.

The pictures depicted superimposed images of Dunn’s face and what appears to be superimposed images of various-aged females including juveniles, mostly related to bondage and other sado-masochism, and 10 of the images appeared to be child pornography, according to the complaint.

Dunn was placed in Franklin County Jail on $200,000 bail.

According to his personal website, Dunn’s current assignment is as interim executive pastor for a church in Hanover.