Patient First offering free antibody tests

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Patient First clinics are now offering antibody tests for free, which can tell if you’ve ever had Covid-19.

It’s just a blood test, and you can get the results in less than a week. If it comes back positive, that doesn’t necessarily mean you’re now immune to Covid-19. Patient First says that’s still being studied.

If you do have COVID antibodies, you can donate your plasma, which can be used to help treat patients. You can donate through the American Red Cross.

Top Stories: