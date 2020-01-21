Paxtang Borough Council to hold hearing for vaping-business rezoning issues

An electronic cigarette e-liquid and electronic cigarette display are shown at Vape store in Chicago, Wednesday, April 23, 2014. The federal government wants to ban sales of electronic cigarettes to minors and require approval for new products and health warning labels under regulations being proposed by the Food and Drug Administration. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

PAXTANG, Pa. (WHTM) — Paxtang Borough Council is looking to prohibit the sale of nicotine related products in certain areas through a rezoning process.

Tuesday night, the council will hold a hearing to discuss a vaping-business rezoning issue and will likely take a vote by the end of their meeting.

The borough has reportedly been considering making a change to their zoning ordinance for months.

If passed the amendment to the ordinance would keep business owners from being allowed to sell nicotine related products including vape and smoke shops in the conservation and downtown districts of Paxtang.

The vote could cause a local vaping business to close less than two months after it opened. A vape shop that opened at the end of December in the 3400 block of Derry Street falls within the area being considered. The shop owner said he checked with the borough before opening and was told he was good to go, despite the fact that the council says this change in their ordinance has been in the works since before that time.

The borough has not issued a business license to the owner of the vape shop and their zoning officer issued an enforcement notice demanding that the property owner complies with the proposed amendment.

Paxtang council members want to limit where these products are sold which for one business owner would mean the closing of his store.

The hearing is open to the public and will be held at 6:15 p.m. at the borough building on Derry Street in Paxtang.