Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony held in Cumberland County

HAMPDEN TOWNSHIP Pa. (WHTM) — A gathering occurred in Cumberland County on Sunday to remember an important event in our nation’s history.

People from around the region took part in Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by the Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee.

The attacks on Dec. 7 1941 destroyed 20 naval ships and more than 300 planes. More than 3,500 servicemen were either killed or injured.

“We are coming up on the 80th anniversary on Tuesday and we can never forget the fallen and wounded and those who sacrificed so much on that day. Their acts of valor need to live on and it’s a constant reminder of what we are capable of as a nation, remember the aftermath of Pearl Harbor and how the nation united to defeat an enemy” United States Navy Commander Thomas Newman said.

The next day, President Roosevelt delivered his “Day of Infamy” speech.