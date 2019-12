CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Chambersburg police say a pedestrian was hit by a train.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. at the Norfolk Southern Railway lines on Orchard Drive just off of Sheffler Drive.

The male victim was found about 100 yards south of the intersection on the west side of the railway line.

He was flown to York Trauma Center due to serious injuries.

This is still under investigation.