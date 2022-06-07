EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A pedestrian in Lancaster County was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle Monday night and the driver has been charged with suspicion of DUI.

At approximately 10:41 pm on June 6, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the 2100 block of Lincoln Hwy East for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Police say the 31-year-old male walked out of the parking lot of Motel 6 on Lincoln Hwy East into the path of a vehicle traveling in the right westbound lane.

Police say the man was struck by a black 2006 Volkswagen Touareg, operated by Lareese Dequan Howze of Harrisburg. The pedestrian sustained a severe injury to his left leg and was transported by ambulance to Lancaster General Hospital.

Howze, 25, was later arrested for suspicion of Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol or Controlled Substance. The incident is still under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department.

The East Lampeter Township Police Department was assisted at the scene by Lafayette Fire Company and LEMSA.