SWATARA TWP. Pa. (WHTM) — A pedestrian was struck overnight outside the Marriott Town Place Suites on Friendship Road in Swatara Township according to Susquehanna Township EMS.

The incident happened Sunday around 11:30 p.m.

Responding to: TRAFFIC / TRANSPORTATION ACCIDENT PEDESTRIAN STRUCK , MARRIOTT TOWN PLACE SUITES / 450 FRIENDSHIP RD SWATARA TWP , Please use Caution in the Area. #EMS #Accident #STEMS — Susquehanna Township EMS (@SusqTwpEMS) June 14, 2021

abc27 News is working to find the condition of the person who was struck.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on air and online.