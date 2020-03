HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -Per the Governor's order that all non life sustaining business close, all real estate offices have been required to close their physical locations, making it more difficult for anyone looking to buy a home right now, or for those in the middle of the process.

"You can do listing agreements remotely, have electronic signatures, there's certain things you can continue to do to move the industry forward," said Mike McGee, CEO Pennsylvania Association of Realtors.