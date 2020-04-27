Pediatrician warns risk of skipping vaccines during coronavirus pandemic

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — One Midstate pediatrician says they notice that parents are skipping vaccines for their kids during the pandemic.

Dr. Jill Valuch, a pediatrician at Eden Park Pediatrics, said she is only seeing around half of the patients she knows she should be seeing.

“It’s a little like playing Russian roulette,” Valuch warned.

Health experts warn that forgoing vaccinations could lead to another major health crisis.

“The fear is we’ll start seeing outbreaks of these preventable childhood illnesses such as measles, mumps, meningitis,” Valuch said.

The Centers for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics suggest parents keep up-to-date on vaccines even amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“You’re taking a chance by not following the recommended guidelines,” Valuch said. “If those bacteria or viruses are out there in the community and your child is not immunized, you’re taking a chance your child could get one of those illnesses.”

She said parents are telling her that they are skipping vaccinations, fearing coronavirus exposure during a visit to the doctor. Valuch reasoned that doctors are taking additional precautions to keep patients safe and that fear should not be a reason to skip vaccinations.

“Frankly, the chances of your child catching something during a doctor’s office visit is probably the lowest it’s ever been,” Valuch said.