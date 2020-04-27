Penbrook police investigating neighborhood prowler

PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Penbrook Police Department is investigating reports of a prowler, seen walking around the 2700 block of Hoffer Street Saturday night.

The person was walking into the yards of several residences around 11 p.m. and wearing dark clothing and a face mask, police say. A doorbell camera captured the person sneaking up to the front door of a home.

Police believe this person may be responsible for several other prowling incidents in the neighborhood. If anyone has any information regarding this prowler, police are asking you to contact the proper authorities.