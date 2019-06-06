Pence arrives for York plant tour, GOP dinner Video

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Vice President Mike Pence visited the battleground state of Pennsylvania on Thursday.

It is the first of what is expected to be many visits to Pennsylvania for Pence and President Donald Trump as they fight to hold onto the state next November.

Pence greeted supporters at Harrisburg International Airport after Air Force Two touched down.

"I'm happy with the job he and the President are doing," said Fred Miller, when asked what he discussed with Pence during a brief exchange on the tarmac. "Also, I'm praying for him every day."

From there, Pence visited York-based JLS Automation to tour the robotics company and headed to a state dinner hosted by the Republican Party of Pennsylvania in Camp Hill.