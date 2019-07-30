Pence to visit Franklin County company this week

SHADY GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Vice President Mike Pence will call for passage of a new trade agreement with Canada and Mexico when he visits a central Pennsylvania manufacturer this week.

Pence will visit The Manitowoc Company’s facility in Shady Grove on Thursday and address over 1,000 Manitowoc employees, the company announced.

The vice president has been touring the country and telling workers it’s important to American manufacturing jobs that Congress pass the United States-Canada-Mexico Agreement.

Manitowoc is a builder of cranes, lifts, and boom trucks.