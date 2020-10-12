Penn Manor High School moves to online learning after 2 new Covid-19 positives

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — After discovering two more coronavirus positives, Penn Manor High School will be moving to online learning, effective immediately.

Until recently, the school district has opted to keep the high school open despite Covid-19 cases trickling in weekly.

The move to online learning will last until Monday, Oct. 19, unless the school district learns of any additional positive cases that would require an extension of the closure.

All co-curricular activities are canceled and the high school building will be closed to students during this period. Due to holiday, students are off from class Monday.

Anyone who may have been in close contact with the individuals who tested positive has been notified and advised to quarantine. The district says it has cleaned and disinfected locations visited by the individuals who tested positive.

Additional information regarding the district’s response can be found here.

