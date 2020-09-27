Penn Manor reports two coronavirus cases connected to their high school

MILLERSVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – On Sunday the Penn Manor Scholl District announced two people connected to their high school have tested positive for coronavirus.

Superintendent Michael Leichliter said that those two people are staying out of school until they’ve recovered and everyone who’s had close contact with them has been notified.

The district decided to keep the high school open. However, they are cleaning and disinfecting the areas that the positive people have been in and are in touch with the PA Department of Health.

Leichliter also asked that parents keep students home if they are feeling sick.

“We face this challenging situation together, and we are grateful for your continued support of our school district,” Leichliter said.