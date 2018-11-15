Penn National testing sports wagering, couid be fully operational on Saturday

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Officials with Penn National say sports wagering could be fully-operational by this weekend.

According to Fred Lipkin, the Vice-President of Marketing for Hollywood Casino at Penn National race course, the Gaming Board told them this afternoon they could start their testing of sports wagering.

Today is the first required test day, tomorrow is the second required one and will go from 2 p.m. until Midnight.

If the test days are successful, the casino will open sports wagering for good on Saturday, in time for college football games.