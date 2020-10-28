Penn State Children’s Hospital celebrates expansion project completion

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the Penn State Children’s Hospital celebrated the completion of a three-floor vertical expansion.

The 126 thousand square-feet expansion began in spring 2018 and cost $148 million while adding more pediatric beds for enhanced access to nationally-ranked care in central Pennsylvania.

The expansion features a new Women and Babies Center, state-of-the-art technology, a 56-bed Level four neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), and the only Small Baby Unit in the state.

The hospital has now moved the Labor and Delivery Unit from the main hospital to the seventh and eighth floor of the expansion with the NICU.

“This expansion provides a beautiful and expanded space where our physicians, nurses, and staff can continue to offer the highest level of medical care to young patients close to home, right here in central Pennsylvania,” says Dr. Sarah Iriana, interim chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Penn State Children’s Hospital.

The hospital is also selling preorders for an illustrated book that celebrates the expansion, Becky and Kaia’s New Addition: A Tale of Penn State’s Children’s Hospital, and features stories of real patients told through the eyes of the facility dogs.

