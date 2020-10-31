Penn State Children’s Hospital rethinks Halloween with “reverse” trick or treat celebration

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Each year the Penn State Children’s Hospital patients and staff look forward to trick or treating and showing off their costumes at a Halloween parade.

But because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pediatric hospital had to rethink their annual trick or treat celebration. This year, the Child Life staff are putting on a “reverse” trick or treat event for pediatric patients over Halloween weekend.

To limit the spread of germs and to ensure COVID safety precautions, the staff will go room-to-room to hand-deliver treats and goodies to the boys and girls in the hospital.

