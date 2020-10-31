Penn State Children’s Hospital rethinks Halloween with “reverse” trick or treat celebration

Local
Posted: / Updated:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Each year the Penn State Children’s Hospital patients and staff look forward to trick or treating and showing off their costumes at a Halloween parade.

But because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the pediatric hospital had to rethink their annual trick or treat celebration. This year, the Child Life staff are putting on a “reverse” trick or treat event for pediatric patients over Halloween weekend.

To limit the spread of germs and to ensure COVID safety precautions, the staff will go room-to-room to hand-deliver treats and goodies to the boys and girls in the hospital.

TOP STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss