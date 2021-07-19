Penn State College of Medicine receives $2M grant towards opioid use research

(WHTM) — The Penn State College of Medicine received more than $2 million from the Federal Government for research that will focus specifically on opioid and mental health. The money will go towards a primary care research fellowship over the next five years.

The number of overdose deaths was heartbreaking last year. According to the CDC, the most recent numbers show a 29% increase nationwide in the number of overdose deaths and a 16% increase in Pennsylvania.

“The pandemic has exacerbated it. Pennsylvania has not escaped that, and so whatever we can do to aim projects in the direction of detection, treatment, new therapies,” Professor and Vice-Chair of Faculty Development at Penn State College of Medicine, Dr. David Rabago said.

They’re still looking for applicants, however, you must be a doctor to apply. Applicants are asked to send an email to drabago@pennstatehealth.psu.edu and ctate1@pennstatehealth.psu.edu. You can also visit the link here for more information.