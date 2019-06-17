Penn State grad reunites with NICU doctors, nurses who saved her life

A college graduate returned to Penn State Hershey Medical Center to thank the doctors and nurses who saved her life.

Longtime nurse Diane Kitch remembers rushing to Penn State Hershey Medical Center just 26 weeks pregnant.

“I’m Dr. Mujsce, and I’m the neonatologist who will take care of your baby,” said Diane Kitch, a Mount Joy resident.

He did.

Elisabeth Kitch was born at just one pound and eight ounces.

“I wasn’t able to breathe or eat on my own,” said Elisabeth Kitch.

But Elisabeth is now a health 21-year-old who is pursuing a career as a teacher.

“I was at graduation,” said Diane Kitch. “I do clearly remember like it was yesterday. I was sitting next to her incubator telling her, ‘Elisabeth, someday you will graduate.”

Before taking her next steps, Elisabeth wanted to thank those who got her there, who are still working in the same unit.

“She was my very first patient at Penn State,” said Elizabeth Matteson, a nurse in the NICU.

Matteson shared smiles and tears with the Kitchs during Elisabeth’s 80 day stay in the NICU.

“She gave us daily reports about Elisabeth’s condition and we’ve developed very nice relationships,” said Diane Kitch.

“The days turn one into another pretty quickly,” said Dr. Dennis Mujsce.

But it’s not only about the past.

Elisabeth and Diane Kitch visited the NICU to inspire families going through what they once did too.

“It’s really cool knowing that these people were able to get me to where I am today,” said Elisabeth Kitch.

“I’m profoundly grateful for what both of you have done. It’s not taken for granted,” said Diane Kitch.