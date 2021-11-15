Penn State Health accepting donations of aluminum crutches, canes, and walkers

(WHTM) — Penn State Health is asking those around the Midstate for donations of aluminum crutches, canes, and walkers.

A global shortage of aluminum is affecting hospitals everywhere as they are running out of walking devices for emergency room patients along with the elderly and hip and knee surgery patients.

Anyone who has gently used crutches, canes, and/or walkers, they are asked to drop them off at the following locations:

Cumberland County

Carlisle Airport Life Lion Hangar

228 Petersburg Road, Carlisle, PA 17013

Hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dauphin County

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center Life Lion Hangar

10 Life Lion Drive, Hershey, PA 17033

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Berks County

Life Lion EMS Berks Division

1001 James Drive, Suite 15, Leesport, PA 19533

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.

For details and frequently asked questions, you can visit the link here.