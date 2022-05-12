HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is now the third hospital or health system in the state to earn a full Storm Ready status.

On Thursday, May 12, the National Weather Service presented its Storm Ready certification. Penn State Health had to pass certain standards to receive this accreditation.

This includes having a 24-hour warning point and operations center and also being able to create warnings for the public.

“They took the time to develop a hazardous weather action plan and have numerous ways to receive weather information including watches and warnings from us and also with that hazardous weather action plan having ways to put that into place and distribute that to their staff and faculty and patients so that they’re all better prepared for severe weather.” warning coordination meteorologist Johnathan Guseman said.

Members of the National Weather Service in State College said these steps will help the health system stay resilient in the act of Severe Weather