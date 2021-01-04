Penn State Health hospitals receive top marks for patient safety

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — All three of Penn State’s Health hospitals received top marks for their patient safety according to the Leapfrog Group’s semi-annual safety ranking report card.

The report marks an “A” to Holy Spirit Medical Center, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, and St. Joseph Medical Center for the tenth consecutive time.

“People across central Pennsylvania have long depended on our hospitals for safe, high-quality care, close to where they live,” said Dr. Peter Dillon, chief clinical officer, Penn State Health. “The latest grades from the Leapfrog Group are a testament to the relentless commitment to safety shared by our caregivers and staff across the health system, especially as they provide care amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Leapfrog evaluates more than 25 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades of A, B, C, D, or F to more than 2,600 hospitals across the nation. Scores or based on performance in preventing medical errors, infections, and other harms to patients in care.