Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center treating its first COVID-19 case

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center is treating its first confirmed coronavirus case after testing results came back positive.

The infected is an adult, non-employee patient who is currently in negative-pressure isolation and is receiving care from dedicated, specially trained medical teams, according to COVID-19 treatment protocols.

According to the press release, the medical staff currently caring for the patient has extensive training in the treatment of highly infectious diseases.

The medical center stressed that a dedicated, in-hospital patient care area designated to specifically treat infectious disease patients will ensure COVID-19 patients receive the best possible care while all necessary precautions are taken to ensure the well-being of employees and other patients.