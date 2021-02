HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health has an additional medical facility in Hershey.

The Cocoa Outpatient Center is in the old movie theater that was called the Cocoaplex Center.

Doctors there are practicing internal medicine, endocrinology and nephrology.

And, of course, Penn State Health is expanding elsewhere, too. Various facilities are to be opened throughout Dauphin and Cumberland Counties.