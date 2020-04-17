Penn State Health participating in national COVID-19 blood plasma treatment program

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible treatment to help patients currently fighting COVID-19 could come from the blood plasma of those who have recovered.

There’s no cure for COVID-19 and no vaccine yet, but doctors across the country hope an experimental treatment program called convalescent plasma therapy will help sick patients.

The concept of using blood from recovered patients isn’t new, but a national program led by the Mayo Clinic and coordinated by the FDA is.

Penn State Health has enrolled its first two COVID-19 patients. Dr. Edward Gunther oversees the program.

“The antibodies that fight infection reside in the plasma and if someone is recovered from infection, plasma from that person can be transferred to a blood-matched recipient and can fight the infection for the recipient patient,” Gunther said.

During recent global outbreaks of SARS and MERS, both coronoaviruses, convalescent plasma had positive effects.

Two small research studies in China show it may help patients recover from COVID-19.

“We have data from probably about 200 or more patients from that experience in China that says it’s safe, but we don’t have the data yet to say whether it’s effective,” Gunther said.

If you want to give plasma, contact your local blood bank.

You must be at least 17 years old with a lab-confirmed diagnosis and meet regular criteria to give blood.

“They need to be symptom free for 14 days and have a negative test and have a negative test after that 14 days or they can be symptom free for up to 28 days and then they don’t have to have that second negative test,” said Dr. Dayand Borge, divisional chief medical officer for the Northeast and Central Atlantic divisions.

Dr. Dayand Borge with the American Red Cross says they’ve collected convalescent plasma before, but never to this scale.

“We have over 20,000 people in our community, across the country that have already signed up,” Borge said.

Penn State Health is keeping track of hospital staff and patients who have recovered, encouraging them to donate. That way a local supply would be more readily available.